Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

“It is an ambitious target, but we believe it is a realistic one," he said.

The EU, which has 450 million people, has signed deals for six different vaccines, but so far regulators have only authorized the use of two - one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. The European Medicines Agency is scheduled to consider the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

In total, the EU has ordered up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and sealed deals with other companies for more than 2 billion shots.

A third round of talks between AstraZeneca and EU officials did not produce immediate results on Wednesday, but the commission still hopes the dispute can be resolved.

“What we have been discussing with AstraZeneca is how they can deliver to us as quickly as possible the doses which we believe are required in order to vaccinate the population," European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said. “We believe it is in the interest of European citizens."

More than 400,000 EU residents with COVID-19 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the EU, the Belgian factory is one of four AstraZeneca sites included in the contract sealed by the commission and the company to produce vaccines for the EU market.