Van Life 2.0: Dutch students' road trip in solar mobile home

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of Dutch students has reimagined van life and is hitting the road to Portugal. Just don't call their groundbreaking new solar-powered vehicle a campervan.

“We call it a self-sustaining house on wheels," said Lotte van Dasler, part of a team from the Technical University in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven. "We are independent in terms of our energy. A camper isn’t, and we are. So I think that we make something new. New concept, new idea and new future — sustainable future.”

The sleek, odd-looking mobile home took a test drive Friday at a Renault facility outside Paris.

Solar panels on the roof of the vehicle, called Stella Vita, generate enough energy to drive and live off the grid. Its on-board information system shows just how much of that energy you use when you cook, take a shower or watch television.

“I think that is really cool because if you are aware of your energy consumption, you can make better choices to use less energy,” said team member Tijn ter Horst.

The student team says that, on a sunny day, it is capable of traveling 730 kilometers (454 miles) at a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph). And thanks to its 60 kilowatt hours battery it can drive 600 kilometers (373 miles) at night.