Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil quits as chairman of GB News

LONDON (AP) — British broadcasting veteran Andrew Neil stepped down Monday as chairman of GB News, just three months after he launched it amid great fanfare to provide an alternative to an alleged “metropolitan elite” bias among the U.K.'s established news channels.

GB News, which has struggled for viewers since its launch and often faced mockery on social media for a string of technical glitches, said the 72-year-old will continue to contribute as a regular guest commentator.

The news of Neil's departure has been widely anticipated since he announced a break two weeks into its launch. Neil had helped steer the channel to its launch over the previous year.

“I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts," said Neil, who has previously edited the Sunday Times newspaper and was a political interviewer for the BBC.

“I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters," he added.