Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

“We didn't learn from the Bielefeld game,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said, referring to his team coming from two goals down to draw 3-3 in its previous game. “You have to be aggressive from the start.”

Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Frankfurt is level on points with third-place Wolfsburg after maintaining its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021.

FRANKFURT FLYING

Frankfurt made a brilliant start with Younes and Filip Kostic combining to set up Daichi Kamada for the opening goal in the 12th minute.

Frankfurt had seven shots compared to Bayern’s one before Younes made it 2-0 in the 31st. Kamada played the ball back and Younes unleashed a powerful shot inside the far top corner.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back in the 53rd to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time.