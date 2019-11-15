Vietnam court convicts music teacher of anti-state actions

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese court sentenced a music teacher on Friday to 11 years in jail for “anti-state” Facebook posts, state media reported.

The official Nghe An newspaper said Nguyen Nang Tinh was found guilty of publishing photos, videos and comments on his personal Facebook page with messages to instigate demonstrations and oppose the government.

The newspaper, published in Nghe An province, where the trial occurred, said Tinh frequently held meetings with members of Viet Tan, an overseas-based political group that the government has branded “terrorist,” to discuss “reactionary” activities, although he was not an official member of the group.

It said Tinh, as a musical teacher, also taught his students anti-state songs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York-based group Human Rights Watch said the half-day trial ended with a predetermined sentence.

“This long prison sentence, and the show trial that produced it, demonstrate precisely why Vietnam's courts are the biggest jokes in ASEAN when it comes to justice for the accused,” Phil Robertson, the group’s deputy Asian director, said in a statement.