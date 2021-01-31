 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vietnam's Communist Party reelects chief to lead the nation
View Comments
AP

Vietnam's Communist Party reelects chief to lead the nation

{{featured_button_text}}

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s Communist Party on Sunday reelected Nguyen Phu Trong to be its chief, the state Vietnam News Agency reported. His selection makes him the nation’s de facto leader as well for a third five-year term.

The vote at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi took place a day earlier than planned, as the meeting, scheduled to end Tuesday, was being shortened to lessen the threat from a coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam is a single-party Communist state, so party leaders almost automatically assume leadership of the government, though debates can take place within the party’s bodies and the legislature. The 1,587 delegates at the congress were selected in a process that began at the party’s grassroots.

The newly elected 200-member Central Committee selected Trong as General Secretary and head of the 18-member Politburo, the highest-ranking party body.

The congress delegates elected the Central Committee, which then voted in the membership of the Politburo. The voting set the ranking of the Politburo members, which determines who gets the top four positions: the general secretary of the Communist Party, the country’s most powerful job; the president, a largely ceremonial post; the prime minister; and the National Assembly chairman. The jobs are known as the “four pillars.”

It was initially believed that Trong would not take the top job again, because of his shaky health and a rule mandating retirement at age. However, he received an exemption from that rule at the last congress in 2016, and evidently received it again.

Although the selection process is closely guarded by the historically secretive party, analysts believe Trong had favored a fellow Politburo member, Tran Quoc Vuong, to succeed him but sought to stay when his pick could not attract sufficient support from members of the Central Committee. There has been speculation that he will resign before serving a new full term if the Central Committee can reach a consensus on a successor.

The challenges facing Vietnam include long-term economic planning and dealing with pressure from neighboring China, which asserts claims over offshore territory in which Vietnam is seeking to develop oil and gas resources. Hanoi is expected to maintain a delicate balance of relations with Beijing and Washington to leverage U.S. power as a counterweight to the threat from China.

Vietnam under Trong has experienced healthy economic growth and been notable for containing the COVID-19 threat, to the extent that it was one of the world’s few major nations to register economic expansion last year.

———

Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News