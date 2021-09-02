Vintners despair after French wildfire ravaged grapevines

Because of efforts by firefighters and the layout of the vineyards, the fire was stopped in its tracks.

“The vineyards act like a natural firefighting wall, they separate the winds and prevent the fire from moving from one plot to another,” said Maxime Mathon, head of communications for MDCV.

Others were not so fortunate. A smaller wine estate across the road, nestled in a dense section of trees and vegetation, was completely consumed by the fast-moving fire.

As firefighters descended onto one vineyard that was becoming cornered by the smoky fire, a family that had stayed behind instead of evacuating tried to put out smaller flames with garden shovels.

For the winemakers lucky enough not to have lost their crops, their attention now shifts to the lingering effects that could threaten their wine production during the upcoming harvest.

“Even if a vineyard has not been directly touched by the fire, the smoky winds can actually affect the taste of the wine,” said Mathon.

Winemakers will only know if they have a sellable product during the vinification process, where they ferment the grape juice, turning it into wine.