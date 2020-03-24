Virus chaos snarls farm workers as new season buds in Europe

Hoffheinz managed to bring in 25 Romanians before the borders jammed up – far fewer than the 45 to 50 he will need when the season is in full swing in three weeks. Because of various border closures, “no laborers are coming from the whole eastern bloc, no matter where you look,” he says. He says he'll try to find Germans to do some of the logistical jobs usually done by Romanians – driving the asparagus from the field to a building where it is sorted, and grading the harvest.

“I am sure that we won’t find any Germans for the field work, cutting asparagus, for the minimum wage,” he says.

Germany’s agriculture minister, Julia Kloeckner, this week acknowledged the need to address harvesting 23,000 hectares (56,800 acres) of asparagus fields across Germany, and said more challenges await.

“The asparagus must be harvested,” she said. Beyond that, “we have a planting season, and what isn’t planted can’t be harvested either.”

Many seasonal workers aren’t worried about coming but do worry about getting home without having to go into quarantine, Kloeckner said. She raised the possibility of making bilateral agreements, flying in people who would usually travel overland.