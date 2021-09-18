Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

HONG KONG (AP) — Select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that choose the city's leader in polls Sunday that Chief Executive Carrie Lam called “very meaningful” as the first under reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty.

The Election Committee will select 40 of 90 lawmakers in the city’s legislature during elections in December, as well as elect the Hong Kong leader during polls in March next year.

The nearly 4,900 voters representing different professions and industries who went to polls Sunday under a heavy police presence will choose among just 412 candidates for 364 seats in the 1,500-strong Election Committee. Other seats were uncontested or held by people chosen based on their titles.

“Today’s Election Committee elections are very meaningful as it is the first elections held after we have improved the electoral system to ensure that only patriots can take office,” Lam said.

It’s not yet known if Lam will seek reelection in March. She said the new Election Committee will be broadly representative as it included more grassroots organizations and associations that represent Hong Kongers who live and work in mainland China.