Voting starts in coronavirus-affected Dutch election

In Amsterdam, voters could cast their ballot at locations including a drive-through polling station at a conference center that even had a lane for people on the city’s favorite mode of transport — bicycles.

A record 37 parties are fielding candidates in the election. After votes are counted Wednesday night and into Thursday, the process of forming the next ruling coalition will start.

Christian Democrat leader Wopke Hoekstra said Sunday he favors a repeat of the last four-party coalition, which was led by Rutte’s VVD and also included the centrist D66 party and religious party Christen Unie.

The country’s second largest party is the Party for Freedom, led by anti-immigrant lawmaker Geert Wilders. Polls suggest the party will retain that position, but Wilders is unlikely to be invited to join any coalition because of his outspoken anti-Islam policies.

The polls also forecast that at least two new parties could enter Parliament with a small number of seats — the right-wing populist JA21 and the pro-European party Volt.

Rutte’s government has been in caretaker mode since January when it resigned over a scandal involving tax officials seeking to root out fraud wrongly targeting families, plunging thousands into debt.

Despite the scandal, the prime minister’s popularity, boosted last year by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has remained high — although it has slipped slightly as the election approached.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.