Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges

If it is a trap, no one can say for sure.

The number of GameStop shares that have been shorted (bets that the stock will fall), were slashed by more than half in recent days, according to a report Monday by the analytics firm S3 Partners.

Shares of GameStop Corp., which signaled a seismic and perhaps short-lived power shift in financial markets, fell 20% Monday. But the stock price, as it has been for more than a week, is tremendously volatile. The price was up sharply before the opening bell.

The battle over GameStop, according to Morgan Stanley, may have played a part in igniting a market correction.

The "correction has arrived," wrote analyst Michael Wilson, saying that in addition to other market forces, aggressive short squeezes have “led to a significant degrossing by hedge funds,”

“Markets corrected 3-5% with many of our favored trades taking a much needed and expected hit,” Wilson wrote. “This is normal in an exuberant bull market, but we don't think the correction is over until leverage is reduced further by both institutional and retail investors.”

Analysts who monitor silver markets say there is more to the story than small investors rushing in.