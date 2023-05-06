The United Kingdom's royal family turns the page on a new chapter today with the coronation of King Charles III.
Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England.
The pomp, pageantry and symbolism of the occasion date to medieval times when English kings wielded great power. Charles says he wants to slim down the monarchy, and his coronation was planned accordingly. But it still will feature ornate regalia and be attended by heads of state and royals from other nations.
Photos: Britain's King Charles III through the years
1948: Princess Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Queen Mary, King George VI
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 1948 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, holds her son, Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace, following his christening. Seated at right is her grandmother Queen Mary, the mother of her father, King George VI, background. The Commonwealth of the U.K. was formed as Britain's former colonies gained their independence, and its first head was the queen's father, King George VI. (AP Photo, Pool, File)
POOL
1949: Princess Elizabeth, Philip and Prince Charles
FILE - In this July 18, 1949 file photo, Prince Charles, foreground left, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and his father Philip, poses for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England. (AP Photo, File)
STF
1949: Princess Elizabeth, Prince Charles
Britain's Princess Elizabeth, nursing Prince Charles, waves at the crowd which gathered at Buckingham Palace, London, on Jan. 5, 1949, as they set off for Sandringham, Norfolk. The car was driven by Prince Philip, unseen, and Nurse Lightbody, Prince Charles nanny, sat in the back beside Princess Elizabeth. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest)
Leslie Priest
1951: Britain's royal family
FILE - In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence at Clarence House. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, file)
EDDIE WORTH
1954: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and children
Queen Elizabeth II, her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, wave from a balcony at Buckingham Palace in London on May 15, 1954 after arrival home for first time since they started commonwealth tour six months ago. (AP Photo)
AP
1960: Britain's Royal family
Britain's Royal family sits on blanket on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Sept. 8, 1960, during current holiday. Prince Andrew, in lap of his father, Prince Philip, reaches for trinket presented by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Charles try to catch the baby's attention. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1970: Prince Charles and Tricia Nixon
Prince Charles and Tricia Nixon lead the way to join guests at a White House formal supper-dance, July 17, 1970. Following are Princess Anne, left, and Julie (hidden) and David Eisenhower. (AP Photo/RH)
RH
1970: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II sits in the Chamber in Wellington, March 13, 1970, where she formally opened the Parliament. She sits between Prince Charles (left) and Prince Philip (right). The chamber is the former legislative chamber, used by the Upper House abolished in the early 1950's. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1974: Prince Charles
Prince Charles of Great Britain greets a young tourist, left, during a tour around Universal Studios in Los Angeles, March 19, 1974, At right is tour guide Diane Bonney. Others are unidentified. The prince is spending several days in southern California while his ship is docked in San Diego. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)
Wally Fong
1981: Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer
Prince Charles and his bride-to-be, Lady Diana Spencer, driving down the course in an open carriage before Royal Ascot in England meeting on June 19, 1981. (AP Photo/Press Association)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1981: Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer
Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement, Feb. 24, 1981. (AP Photo/Pool)
RON BELL
1981: Prince Charles, Princess Diana
FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, the carriage carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales passes along Trafalgar Square on its way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding in London. (AP Photo, file)
STF
1981: Prince Charles, Princess Diana
FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding. (AP Photo, Pool, File)
POOL
1981: Princess Diana, Prince Charles
Prince Charles looks at his beaming bride, the Princess of Wales, at the top of St. Paul’s steps after their marriage in London on July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/Press Association) UK Out
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1982: Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, with his wife Princess Diana, holds his newborn son Prince William as they leave St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, June 22, 1982. (AP Photo/Staff/John Redman)
JOHN REDMAN
1982: Prince Charles, Princess Diana and William
Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, with his parents during a special picture call at Kensington Palace in London, England on Dec. 22, 1982. (AP Photo/David Caulkin)
David Caulkin
1984: Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana, leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son. Princess Diana carries new baby, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. (AP Photo, File)
STF
1986: Prince Charles, Mayor Frank Cooksey
Prince Charles trying on a cowboy hat is shown with Mayor Frank Cooksey in Austin, TX on Thursday, Feb. 20, 1986. (AP Photo/John Keating)
JOHN KEATING
1989: Britain Royal Family
Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William, right, and Harry begin a cycle ride, June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles. The royal family was vacationing in the islands, located off the southwest tip of Britain. (AP Photo)
AP
1991: Prince Charles, Princess Diana
FILE - In this April 23, 1991 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana, laugh together during their visit to an iron ore mine near Carajas, Brazil. Producers of a new documentary, to be aired Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, about Princess Diana say it offers insight. Critics say it's nothing but exploitation. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file)
Dave Caulkin
1995: Britain's royal family
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, from left, Princess Diana, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William and Prince Charles, from left, watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Alastair Grant
1997: Beating of the Retreat
FILE - In this Saturday, June 28, 1997 file photo, Gov. Chris Patten, left, along with British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, lean on the railing of the royal yacht Britannia while watching the Beating of the Retreat with Britain's Prince Charles, center, Robin Cook's wife, Margaret and Tung Chee-Hwa in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Bullit Marquez
1997: Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 5, 1997 file photo Britain's Prince Charles, right, accompanies his sons Prince William, left and Prince Harry after they arrived at Kensington Palace to view tributes left in memory of their mother Princess Diana in London. Prince Charles is sandwiched between generations, caught between his mother, a symbol of dignity and continuity who has reigned since 1952, and his two immensely popular sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who have along with their wives come to symbolize the future of the world’s best known monarchy. (AP Photo/David Brauchli, File)
David Brauchli
1999: Prince Charles
Prince Charles, center, holds the Prince of Wales trophy Wednesday March 10, 1999, after a charity polo match play against Hurlingham Club at the Hurlingham Country Club in Buenos Aires. The Prince team won 9-7. Left to right are: Mariano Cabanillas, 1, Horacio Heguy, 2, Charles, and Eduardo Heguy, 3.(AP Photo/Alejandro Pagni)
ALEJANDRO PAGNI
1999: Prince Charles with Steps
Prince Charles (right) meets members of the pop group Steps (from left to right; Claire Richards, Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford Evans) after they performed on stage during the Party in the Park in aid of The Princes Trust in Hyde Park. (AP Photo/Stefan Rousseau/PA/POOL)
Stefan Rousseau
2004: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles sips a drink during a chat with local leaders at the Basra palace in Iraq Sunday Feb. 8, 2004. The Prince of Wales met with local leaders and visited the Royal Regiment of Wales and the Parachute Regiment during his short visit to Iraq on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Andrews, Pool)
PETER ANDREWS
2004: Prince Charles, Darcey Bussell
The Prince of Wales, centre, holds hands with ballerina Darcey Bussell on stage for the curtain call at the Royal Opera House's winter gala, in London, Monday Nov. 22, 2004. The fundraising event in Covent Garden, London, included performances by Royal Ballet principal dancer Bussell and artistes from the Royal Opera House. (AP Photo/ Ian Jones, Daily Telegraph, Pool)
IAN JONES
2004: Prince Charles, Geri Halliwell, Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie
Britain's Prince Charles, left, is embraced by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell as Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie, right, look on at the 'Party in the Park' sponsored by the Prince's Trust, in Hyde Park, London, Sunday July 11, 2004. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/Pool)
ALASTAIR GRANT
2004: Prince Charles, Prince William
Britain's Prince William, right, touches a young cow watched by his father Prince Charles at Home Farm near Tetbury, Gloucester, west of England, Saturday May 29, 2004. Prince William and Prince Charles took part in this organised media opportunity, and in return the media will leave Prince William alone at his Scottish university. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ALASTAIR GRANT
2004: Prince Charles, Queen Rania
Britain's Prince Charles and Jordan's Queen Rania look at painted eggs during a visit to the Ajloun Nature Reserve in Jordan, Thursday Oct. 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Matthew Fearn-pa)
MATTHEW FEARN
2005: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, walk towards a gala reception at the British Embassy in Washington late Thursday Nov. 3, 2005. Charles and Camilla are on an 8-day tour of the United States, the first foreign tour they have undertaken together since their marriage in April. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, POOL )
ALASTAIR GRANT
2005: Prince Charles, Camilla Parker
In this photo released by Clarence House in London, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005, Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, stands with Camilla Parker Bowles at Birkhall, in Scotland, in January 2005, prior to them leaving for a Sunday church service. (AP Photo / Clarence House, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles is welcomed with a shower of flower petals in Jaipur, India, Friday, March 31, 2006. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are on a six-day tour of India. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
2007: Prince Charles, Al Gore
Charles, Prince of Wales, left, receives the Global Environmental Citizen award from former Vice President Al Gore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2007 at the Harvard Club in New York. The royal couple are on a weekend visit to the United States that focuses on youth development, urban renewal and environmental stewardship. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)
STEPHEN CHERNIN
2007: Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Britain's Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles are greeted by a Park Ranger as they view the Liberty Bell Saturday, Jan. 27, 2007, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek, Pool)
Tom Mihalek
2008: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles visits emergency services personnel at Morpeth Fire Station, Morpeth, England, Friday, Sept. 12, 2008, after a weekend of storms and flooding struck large areas of Wales and western and northern England. Hundreds of people were evacuated and 1,000 properties flooded in the worst-hit town of Morpeth. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, WPA Pool)
SCOTT HEPPELL
2009: Barack Obama, Prince Charles, Gordon Brown, Stephen Harper, and Nicolas Sarkozy
From left, U.S. President Barack Obama, Britain's Prince Charles, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrive at the American Cemetery at Colleville-Sur -Mer, near Caen, Western France, Saturday, June 6, 2009 to attend the 65th Anniversary of the D-day landings in Normandy. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
FRANCOIS MORI
2010: Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall react as their car is attacked, in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Angry protesters in London have attacked a car containing Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. An Associated Press photographer saw demonstrators kick the car in Regent Street, in the heart of London's shopping district. The car then sped off. Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that "their royal highnesses' car was attacked by protesters on the way to their engagement at the London Palladium this evening, but their royal highnesses are unharmed." (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
2010: Prince Harry, Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Harry, left, smiles as he receives his helicopter pilot's wings from his father, Prince Charles, at the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop, England, Friday May 7, 2010. The British Army has confirmed that Harry is to train as an Apache attack helicopter pilot.(AP Photo/Eddie Keogh, pool)
EDDIE KEOGH
2011: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles salutes, at the 9 Regiment Freedom Parade, in Boroughbridge, England, Friday, May 13, 2011. The Prince of Wales is Colonel in Chief, of the Army Air Corps, the soldiers from 9 Regiment Army Air Corps who have recently returned from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
SCOTT HEPPELL
2012: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles, right, is introduced to people dressed as living topiary statues during his visit at the Ideal Home Show, in London, Friday, March 16, 2012. The Prince, who visited the show last year, formally opened the 17 day show, which is now in its 104th year and attracts over 270,000 visitors. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, pool)
Lefteris Pitarakis
2013: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles, third right, listens to a Hindu priest during a visit to Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2013. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das)
Saurabh Das
2013: Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall hold oil lamps as they take part in a Hindu ritual at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram on the banks of the River Ganges in Rishikesh, India, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. Charles and Camilla are on a nine day visit to India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Altaf Qadri
2013: Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Britain's Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, are received by Hindu priests as they arrive to participate in a Hindu ritual at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram on the banks of the River Ganges in Rishikesh, India, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. Charles and Camilla are on a nine day visit to India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Altaf Qadri
2014: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles wears traditional Saudi uniform as he attends the traditional Saudi dancing best known as 'Arda', performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. Charles arrived in Saudi Arabia on a private visit. (AP Photo/Fayez Nureldine, pool)
FAYEZ NURELDINE
2015: Prince Charles, Gerry Adams
Britain's Prince Charles. left, shakes hands with Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams at the National University of Ireland in Galway, Ireland, Tuesday May 19, 2015. Prince Charles has begun an official visit to Ireland featuring two new milestones of peacemaking: his first meeting with leaders of the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, and his first trip to the fishing village where the Irish Republican Army killed his great-uncle 36 years ago. It is Charles’ third trip to the Irish Republic since the outlawed IRA called a 1994 cease-fire. (Brian Lawless/Pool photo via AP)
Brian Lawless
2017: Prince Charles
In this Sunday, April 2, 2017 photo Britain's Prince Charles tours the quake-struck town of Amatrice, central Italy. Wearing a hard hat, the prince of Wales was accompanied by the head of Italy's civil protection agency on a half-hour tour that took him to the town's medieval bell tower, which stopped at the hour of the August quake, surviving only to be toppled by the stronger shocks in October. (Italian Civil Protection Agency via AP)
HOGP
2017: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, left, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, right, attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917. (Philippe Huguen/Pool Photo via AP)
Philippe Huguen
2018: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with local women at the Sarius Palmetum, Abuja Botanical Garden, on the third day of his visit to Nigeria, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Prince Charles says he won't interfere in the affairs of state when he becomes king. The heir to the throne told the BBC he is aware that being Prince of Wales and head of state are two different roles. (Pius Utomi Ekpei/Pool Photo via AP)
Pius Utomi Ekpei
2018: Royal family
From left, Britain's Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
2019: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, delivers the Queen's Speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
2020: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles, center, signs a book as he visits the Mosque of Omar in Bethlehem, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
2021: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles follows the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Leon Neal
2021: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles cycles with representatives of the British Asian Trust at Highgrove in Gloucestershire before they embark on the charity's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event, in England, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP)
Arthur Edwards
2021: Prince Charles and Daniel Craig
Britain's Prince Charles, left, speaks to British actor Daniel Craig upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris Jackson
2022: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
2022: Prince Charles
Prince Charles and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
2022: Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
Charles III: Key dates in the life of Britain’s new king
Nov. 14, 1948: Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
AP Photo, File
Feb. 6, 1952: Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI.
(AP Photo, File
July 1, 1969: Formally invested as Prince of Wales.
AP Photo
July 29, 1981: Marries Lady Diana Spencer.
He become the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.
AP Photo, File
June 21, 1982: Birth of first son, William Arthur Philip Louis.
AP Photo/John Redman, File
Sept. 15, 1984: Birth of second son, Harry (Henry Charles Albert David).
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 15, 1992: Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story” is released.
It says Charles has had a long-term affair with a married woman, Camilla Parker Bowles.
POOL
Dec. 9, 1992: He separates from Princess Diana.
AP Photo/Ajit Kumar
Aug. 28, 1996: Charles and Diana divorce.
AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File
Aug. 31, 1997: Diana is killed in Paris automobile accident.
AP Photo/David Brauchli, File
Feb. 10, 2004: Charles announces his engagement to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.
AP Photo/Chris Ison-pa
April 8, 2005: He marries Camilla in a civil ceremony.
She takes title of Duchess of Cornwall.
AP Photo/Bob Collier/pool
April 29, 2011: His son, Prince William, is married to Kate Middleton.
AP Photo/DIMITAR DILKOFF, Pool
Dec. 2011: Hospitalized for treatment for a blocked coronary artery.
AP Photo/Simon Dawson
June 2013: Admitted to the hospital for exploratory operation on his abdomen.
AP Photo/Sang Tan
July 22, 2013: Becomes grandfather for the first time with the birth of Prince George, William and Kate's oldest child.
Two more children — Charlotte and Louis — follow for the couple.
AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis
May 19, 2018: His second son, Harry, marries American Meghan Markle.
Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP
April 9, 2021: His father, Prince Philip, dies at 99.
Alastair Grant/Pool via AP
May 10, 2022: Charles stands in for Queen Elizabeth II for the first time during the state opening of Parliament.
The queen had to pull out of the event citing mobility problems. The delegation of the role, one of the queen's most important duties, was seen by many as the clearest sign that a transition of the monarchy was underway.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool
Sept. 8, 2022: Becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP
