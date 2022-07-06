Watch Now: 52 wildfires break out in the last 24 hours across Greece

According to the Greece Fire Service, 52 wildfires broke out in a 24 hour period, stoked by strong winds and high temperatures.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
According to the Greece Fire Service, 52 wildfires broke out in a 24 hour period, stoked by strong winds and high temperatures.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
The Vatican kept mum but the Tesla CEO tweeted a pic of him, Pope Francis and his four kids. The pope often meets privately with the rich and powerful, usually making an appeal for them to do more good.
If confirmed, Russia’s complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its forces a stronger base from which to press their advance in neighboring Donetsk province and bring them one step closer to achieving one of President Vladimir Putin’s major goals: capturing the entire Donbas.
Danish police say a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall has left several people dead and injured. Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting on Sunday. The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields. The mall opened in 2004. A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT) at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would be held.
Wildlife officials called to the scene discovered two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 lizards and 20 snakes in the two pieces of luggage.
Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping mall in Kremenchuk.
The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the protocols needed for Sweden and Finland to become members. The move means the question of admitting the two nations now goes to the capitals of existing members for legislative approval. Their ambassadors and permanent representatives on Tuesday approved the invitation to join the club that NATO leaders extended to Finland and Sweden at a summit in Madrid last week. Securing parliamentary approval in Turkey, however, could still pose a problem. Turkey's president has said his parliament might block the process even though Sweden, Finland and Turkey reached a memorandum of understanding at the Madrid summit. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects no change of heart.
Rude waiters scowl and throw menus at customers at Karen’s Diner in Sydney. But having a terrible experience is the whole point of the restaurant's unique approach to dining.
Rescuers using drones are resuming the search for an estimated 13 people unaccounted-for following an avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers. After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the avalanche site on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano in the Italian Alps. A huge chunk of the glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. At least seven people were killed, and a further 13 remain unaccounted-for, officials said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.