Yoshio Kinoshita is living proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks. The 81 year-old rides the ramps at his local skate park in the city of Osaka almost every morning, picking up tips from skateboarders decades younger than him.
Watch Now: 81-year-old Japanese skateboarder learns new tricks daily
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A global investigation reveals the rich and powerful have being hiding investments collectively worth trillions n order to dodge taxes for the past quarter-century. Here's a rundown.
It peaked at 31,255 in 1967. But in a reversal of Trump policy that kept the number secret, Biden officials this week revealed the current total, suggesting the disclosure will help curb spread of the weapons.
Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla whose image went viral when she photobombed her caretaker's selfie, has died at the age of 14.
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
A week of prizes kicks off on Oct. 4 with "Physiology or Medicine," Physics on Oct. 5, Chemistry Oct. 6, Literature Oct. 7, and Economics Oct. 11. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded on Friday, Oct. 8.
The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid.
Archaeologists found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city.
When Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp all went dark Monday, it was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook.
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.
A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit.