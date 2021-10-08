 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 81-year-old Japanese skateboarder learns new tricks daily

Yoshio Kinoshita is living proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks. The 81 year-old rides the ramps at his local skate park in the city of Osaka almost every morning, picking up tips from skateboarders decades younger than him.

