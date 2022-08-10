Watch Now: 93-year-old daredevil completes fifth death-defying stunt on plane

Buckle up and prepare for takeoff! At 93, daredevil Betty Bromage just flew her fifth wingwalk.
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
Ukrainian officials say that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling, part of a series of new Russian attacks in several regions. Ukrainian authorities said shelling of a town in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, left at least eight people dead. And the mayor of the separatist-held city of Donetsk said Thursday that six were killed in shelling there. Ukraine’s presidential office in its daily update said nine Ukrainian regions came under fire over the previous day.
An unexploded bomb from World War 2 was detonated by the Italian Army in Borgo Virgilio, Italy.
Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. What's next?
A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said.
This adorable sea lion found the perfect place to take a power nap.
Patagonia is home to multiple types of penguins that live across the region's diverse environments, including gentoo penguins, Magellanic penguins and king penguins.
