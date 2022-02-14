 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Archeologists discover 5,000-year-old stone drum from Stonehenge era

  • 0

They say it probably wasn’t very good for drumming, but its archeological significance is massive.

They say it probably wasn’t very good for drumming, but its archeological significance is massive.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hot water

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hot water

A story causing havoc across the pond, as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership has been destabilized by a series of revelations about parties held in Downing Street when the U.K. was in lockdown. Top U.K. political experts talk about what has happened in London and what is next for Boris Johnson. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordan releases 20 Arabian Oryx into wildlife reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News