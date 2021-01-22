 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Baby kangaroo peeks from mother's pouch for the first time in Australia
Watch Now: Baby kangaroo peeks from mother's pouch for the first time in Australia

This 28-week-old tree-kangaroo at Australia's Taronga Zoo Sydney has only recently begun to take curious peeks out of his mother's pouch. The zoo said the joey doesn't have a name yet.

Adorable baby kangaroo peeks from mother's pouch for first time

