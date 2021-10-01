Watch Now: Baby kangaroo takes its first hops at Australian park

Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
A patch of land on Spain's La Palma island contains what has been dubbed the 'miracle house.' It's a single home untouched by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that have engulfed the area. (Credit: Reuters/Alfonso Edcalero/I Love the World)
The Taliban banned barbershops in an Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
Officials believe the clay tablet was illegally imported in 2003 after it was looted from a museum years earlier, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible.
This incredible video shows a husband and wife's amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in the South Pacific.
The satellite, said to be NASA's, moves across the night sky while surrounded by the green glow of the northern lights.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
Photos of beer festival visitors posing while sitting around a grave, their drinks balanced upon it, sparked a storm of anger on social media.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — After a half-century, the “flower-power” aura of Copenhagen’s semi-autonomous Christiania neighborhood hasn't yet wilted. Love-ins with the authorities have hardly been a trademark of the neighborhood.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.