Watch Now: BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missiles strike Kyiv during live broadcast

Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city.
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
The latest from Ukraine: An explosion in Crimea damages a key Russian supply route, leaving three dead; Ukraine's nuclear power plant loses external power link.
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets, including Kyiv where at least 8 people were killed.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukraine's president after the billionaire floated a proposal to end Russia's invasion.
Phony socialite Anna Sorokin has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest in New York. It's the latest turn in a case that inspired the Netflix series "Inventing Anna."
Each of these women have made outstanding contributions to the worlds of medicine, science, art, and peace-keeping.
Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Emotions often run high for sports fans, and Indonesia is no stranger to soccer violence. Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape. At least 125 have died. Indonesia’s soccer association has banned host team Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season.
Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
