 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missiles strike Kyiv during live broadcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?

EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?

Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Emotions often run high for sports fans, and Indonesia is no stranger to soccer violence. Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape. At least 125 have died. Indonesia’s soccer association has banned host team Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Ian: Estimates put damage between $30 and $100 billion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News