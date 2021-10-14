 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Berlin turns abandoned airport runway into public park

  • 0

This is what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.

Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the country held parliamentary election in which populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis' party surprisingly came in second and Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire engulfs building in Taiwan, many dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News