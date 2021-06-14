 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Blind koala and adorable baby rescued from side of the road in Australia
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Blind koala and adorable baby rescued from side of the road in Australia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This blind koala and her baby were rescued and nursed back to health after they were found wandering on the side of the road in New South Wales, Australia. 

This blind koala and her baby were rescued and nursed back to health after they were found wandering on the side of the road in New South Wales, Australia. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the weirdest things we've left on the Moon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18
World

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News