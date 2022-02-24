Watch Now: Brazilian music star chased by bear while snowboarding

Ukraine’s ambassador tells Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Congress backs Biden sanctions, gas prices to spike, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Get the latest developments here, and find out how they affect you.
Ukraine’s ambassador tells Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Congress backs Biden sanctions, gas prices to spike, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Get the latest developments here, and find out how they affect you.
Russia has ordered troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine run by Moscow backed separatists, this comes after Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions: Donetsk and Luhansk. The U.N. met for an emergency session and the British Government Ministers stated that the invasion of Ukraine had begun. The U.S. has begun to impose sanctions on Russia; details of similar plans from the U.K. and EU are expected later.