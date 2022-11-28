Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘beer spa’.
A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.
This is the adorable moment a smart baby elephant asked tourists for bottled milk in Thailand.
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s.
A U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A defiant President Volodymr Zelenskyy shook his fist and declared: “We will survive everything.”
The controversy-laced tournament opened with Qatar getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
FIFA warned the players would immediately be shown yellow cards if they wore the armbands.
