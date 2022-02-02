Watch Now: Colombian authorities nurture orphan baby sloth after rescue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A newborn two-toed sloth rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia found an adoptive human family at the Fauna Care and Assessment Center of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cundinamarca (CAV).
In the midst of a renovation, 50-year-old letters were found in a crumbling ventilation shaft.
The Lunar New Year celebrations starting Feb. 1 will go on for a week. It's the year of the tiger, considered in Chinese culture the foremost among beasts.
Watch as strong winds from Storm Corrie nearly flip a plane as it lands in the U.K.
A rogue SpaceX rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, space experts say. It could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.
Kane Tanaka of Japan, the world's oldest living person, turned 119 years old on Sunday, getting two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles as a gift.
Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
