Watch Now: Cooling towers in Northern England demolished in dramatic implosion

Aerial video shows the remaining cooling towers at a power station in northern England being blown up in a controlled implosion on Sunday. Video credit: DSM Demolition Ltd

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

BEIJING (AP) — A midsize Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt.

