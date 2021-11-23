Watch Now: Couple gets engaged at Australian aquarium with help of seal

Watch a sea lion deliver a "Will you marry me?" note during a surprise proposal at the SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium in Mooloolaba, Australia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch a sea lion deliver a "Will you marry me?" note during a surprise proposal at the SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium in Mooloolaba, Australia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.
BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.
BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry stuck to its line Friday that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.
A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar, Facebook still has problems detecting and moderating hate speech and misinformation on its platform in the Southeast Asian nation, internal documents viewed by The Associated Press show.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.