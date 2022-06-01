Watch Now: Daredevil videographers get up close and personal with Mount Etna in Italy

These videographers got as close as one can get to the lava erupting out of Mount Etna.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
These videographers got as close as one can get to the lava erupting out of Mount Etna.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Officials are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on Mariupol. Here are the latest updates.
Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.
This couple from Egypt turned their love for cactuses into a real cactus paradise.
A South African paraglider has made the first legal flight off Mount Everest, opening the doors for 'climb and fly' adventures on the world's highest mountain.
The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia.
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance. The latest from Ukraine.
The country has been rocked by recent health care scandals including a previous fire at the neonatal unit of a hospital in Linguere, northern Senegal where four babies died.
A 14-year-old boy's extraordinary account alleging an attempted killing by Russian soldiers stands out as international justice experts descend on Bucha, a center of the horrors and possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.