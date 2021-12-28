 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Deadly flooding swallows entire town in Brazil

  • 0

This drone video shows the streets of Itapetinga, Brazil, underwater on Dec. 27. Flooding has devastated the state of Bahia since November with at least 20 fatalities and 63,000 people displaced.

This drone video shows the streets of Itapetinga, Brazil, underwater on Monday. Flooding has devastated the state of Bahia since November with at least 20 fatalities and 63,000 people displaced.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US COVID cases rise: President Biden says health system ”prepared”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News