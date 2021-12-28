This drone video shows the streets of Itapetinga, Brazil, underwater on Monday. Flooding has devastated the state of Bahia since November with at least 20 fatalities and 63,000 people displaced.
Watch Now: Deadly flooding swallows entire town in Brazil
The sweeping restrictions, which prevent people from leaving their homes, come as the country braces for the Lunar New Year travel rush, followed by the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Hold on to your lunch! This wild video from Russia shows wild winds knocking around Ferris wheel buckets with people inside.
Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday.
The uncompromising foe of South Africa's past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights died Sunday at 90. Recall his story and see photos of his life.
At least four ocean cruise ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark in the Americas this week because of Covid-19 cases aboard.
A team of researchers in Italy are using an intelligent robotic system to process, match and physically reconstruct frescoes and other shattered artifacts from Pompeii.