Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-COVID policy.
Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday.
Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘beer spa’.
Though some anti-virus restrictions have been eased in some places, the ruling Communist Party has affirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy. Here are some of the regulations.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance. It's a commitment that NATO leaders made to Ukraine 14 years ago. But some say it led in part to Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered Tuesday in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered since early October by targeted Russian strikes. Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine.”
For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party's tightening grip over all aspects of life.
Police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly turned off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was irked by its sound.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.