Watch Now: Displaced Ukrainian children find refuge in dog therapy

After surviving the most unthinkable circumstances, children in Ukraine gather at a humanitarian aid center in eastern Ukraine where they have a space to draw, sing, play with dogs and receive psychological support.
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city.
Walking through Bucha, reporters spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Here are some of their stories.
Ukraine says 50 people were killed after a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate those fleeing from the country's east.
Here's a look at what it means when a world leader declares a genocide and what's involved in that decision.
The U.S. has announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes."
Ukrainian volunteers help with cleaning up debris in Makariv but risks remain high.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine appeals to NATO for weapons; Russian forces regroup for offensive in east; Bucha atrocities a turning point for some.