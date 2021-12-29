 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Divers discover 80-year-old submarine shipwreck from WWII

  • 0

Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of an Italian submarine that was torpedoed nearly 80 years ago.

Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of an Italian submarine that was torpedoed nearly 80 years ago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman recalls helping Rohingya stranded at sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News