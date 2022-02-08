 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Divers work to remove 'ghost nets' from a WWII shipwreck

  • 0

Volunteers from "Ghost Diving" swam down about 164 feet in Greece's Ionian Sea to remove the fishing nets from HMS Perseus, which can be deadly for marine life.

Volunteers from "Ghost Diving" swam down about 164 feet in Greece's Ionian Sea to remove the fishing nets from HMS Perseus, which can be deadly for marine life.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai retires from tennis, calls her alleged disappearance a 'misunderstanding'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News