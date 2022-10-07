Watch Now: Diving world champion jumps off helicopter into Sydney Harbour

Watch as diving champion Rhiannan Iffland takes a plunge from a helicopter into the Sydney Harbour.
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukraine's president after the billionaire floated a proposal to end Russia's invasion.
A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.
Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Emotions often run high for sports fans, and Indonesia is no stranger to soccer violence. Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape. At least 125 have died. Indonesia’s soccer association has banned host team Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season.
Amid rising seas and a more volatile climate, Pacific island nations want legal protections so their citizens still have somewhere to live. Some of the Solomon Islands have already disappeared.
In opinion polls Alla Pugacheva has been routinely selected as one of the most popular Russians, often appearing second only to Vladimir Putin.
Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
Will King Charles III be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? The question has overshadowed his entire life, and now, Charles at 73 will be the oldest person to take the British throne.
