Watch Now: Dozens of homes buried under volcanic ash in Spain

  Updated
  • 0

Multiple homes and other structures were seen buried under volcanic ash in La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt on December 14th, nearly three months after eruptions began.

