Watch Now: Dozens of massive python babies released into the Indian wild

If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away.
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 826 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump in about six months, as fears grow about another huge wave of the virus in the greater capital area.
A cranium found in northeastern China may belong to a new species of early human that researchers have called "Dragon Man."
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in London.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.
Winters and summers are expected to be warmer in virtually every city by 2050. But just how extreme those increases will be varies by location.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance at a London charity event to meet with seriously ill children.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.
Those touched by the life of the preschool teacher turned princess remembered her ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday.
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has led the country's response to the coronavirus, resigned Saturday, a day after apologizing for breaching social distancing rules with an aide with whom he was allegedly having an affair.
