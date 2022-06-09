Watch Now: Eco-friendly mosque leads the way to a green future in Indonesia

Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
The extravaganza, in its third day Saturday, marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Here's a look at the events and the royals.
The palace has given no reason to think the Queen is in poor health. However, her age often fuels speculation when something is amiss with the British sovereign.
Here's a look at 50 facts and figures that defined the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
His victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.
Ukraine has missed out on qualifying for the World Cup after the war-disrupted team lost 1-0 to Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.
Officials are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on Mariupol. Here are the latest updates.
World War II veterans and other visitors gather Monday in Normandy for the 78th D-Day anniversary to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops who landed there.
Colombia's Navy was monitoring the historic San Jose galleon when they discovered two other sunken ships nearby.
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Watch the moment a beautiful day in the sky nearly ended in disaster.
