Watch Now: Endangered seahorses released into underwater 'hotels' to rebuild population

A large group of seahorses have been housed in 'hotels' under the ocean in a bid to recover the declining population.
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets, including Kyiv where at least 8 people were killed.
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
The latest from Ukraine: An explosion in Crimea damages a key Russian supply route, leaving three dead; Ukraine's nuclear power plant loses external power link.
Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city.
Phony socialite Anna Sorokin has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest in New York. It's the latest turn in a case that inspired the Netflix series "Inventing Anna."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukraine's president after the billionaire floated a proposal to end Russia's invasion.
Israel’s prime minister says the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. Premier Yair Lapid said Tuesday that the agreement was an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.” The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of a deep economic crisis. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.
Each of these women have made outstanding contributions to the worlds of medicine, science, art, and peace-keeping.
A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
