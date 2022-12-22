These sea turtles were rescued after being trapped in a fishing net near Buenos Aries.
In a deliberate, widespread campaign, Russian forces systematically targeted influential Ukrainians to neutralize resistance through detention, torture and executions, an AP investigation has found.
With the Digital Services Act, the European Unions aims to make platforms and search engines more accountable for illegal and harmful content including hate speech, scams and disinformation.
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital.
Six German nationals are accused of stealing 18th century jewelry with a total insured value of at least $121 million from Dresden's Green Vault museum.
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip to close ally Belarus as his forces pursue their campaign to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s power grid since October as part of a strategy to try to leave the country without heat and light during the winter. Putin’s brief trip to Minsk could herald more military support for the Kremlin’s war effort, after Moscow’s neighbor and ally provided Russia with a launching pad for the invasion. Putin said he and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko discussed forming “a single defense space” but rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbor.
Officials say Russian forces have launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine, reporting blasts in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine on Friday, while electricity and water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, officials said. Air raid alarms sounded across the country, warning of a new barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that over 60 missiles were fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept.
With the war in Ukraine grinding through its 10th month, both sides are locked in a stalemated battle of attrition, which could set the stage for a new round of escalation.
BEIJING — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation.
Revelations that the Vatican let a famous Jesuit priest off the hook twice for abusing his authority over adult women has exposed two main weaknesses in the Holy See’s abuse policies. One is that sexual and spiritual misconduct against adult women is rarely if ever punished. The other is that secrecy still reigns supreme.
