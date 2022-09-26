A section of an expressway bridge under construction collapsed and injured one person in China on Saturday. Construction materials from the unfinished Zhongjiang Expressway are seen crashing down onto traffic below, with steel box girder crushing a truck in Guangdong province.
Watch Now: Expressway bridge under construction collapses in China
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Russian President Putin makes a veiled nuclear threat to enemies in the West and orders a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for war in Ukraine.
Separatist leaders of the Russia-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine are planning votes for the territories to become part of Russia.
At least half are presumed to still be alive as rescuers race to save them.
The number of children put to work in Afghanistan is growing, fueled by the collapse of the economy after the Taliban took over the country a year ago.
A drone piloted by Saildrone battled waves more than 50-feet high to gather data from the heart of a Category 4 hurricane.
Check our website Monday for live coverage of the Queen's funeral.
Diana brought lasting change to Britain's royal family, helping bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multicultural nation in the internet age.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."
King Charles III and Prince William made an unannounced visit to greet the long line of people waiting to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Will King Charles III be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? The question has overshadowed his entire life, and now, Charles at 73 will be the oldest person to take the British throne.