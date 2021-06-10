 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.

A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many humans have stepped foot on the moon?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News