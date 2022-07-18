 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Farming insects in your kitchen could be the future of food

  • 0

The food we eat today won't necessarily be the food we eat in the future. Our environment is changing and so are our diets. Katharina Unger has developed a device that she hopes will change the way we feel about worms.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires rage as parts of Europe battle record heatwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News