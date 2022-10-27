Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A fire that officials thought was under control reignited on the tallest mountain in Africa on Tuesday.
Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. He is the third prime minister this year.
The 54-year-old woman left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, according to local police. She never returned home.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. Live updates here.
A British police force has unveiled a tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.
As the prime ministers come and go, selected by a tiny proportion of the population, a lot of Britons are beginning to wonder why they are not getting a chance to influence who is their next leader.
In Gaza, there are a lot of stray cats and most of them are struggling to survive. Luckily, they have 29-year-old Mariam on their side.
