Watch Now: First supermoon of 2021 shines over Bondi Beach in Australia

Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach in Australia.
Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday on the battlefield in a fight against rebels.
It was the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began. The band Six60 played to a huge crowd in New Zealand, where social distancing isn't required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle. Here are 5 things you may not know, plus a gallery of images from her childhood until today.
A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in South Africa's Kruger National Park on Saturday.
HALLE, Belgium (AP) — There is no stopping flowers when they bloom, blossoms when they burst. Unfortunately, people have been stopped from enjoying them these days.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for more equitable management of global affairs and, in an implicit rejection of U.S. dominance, said governments shouldn’t impose rules on others.
A Hong Kong professor has developed a program using role-playing robots to help children with autism improve their social skills, an initiative that has been adopted by other non-profit groups and schools.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the U.S is determined to help India as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.
Here's everything you need to know about Prince Philip's funeral, taking place Saturday at Windsor Castle — when to watch, what to expect, how the queen will say goodbye.
