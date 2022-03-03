Watch Now: Fleeing war, Ukrainian refugees arrive in Germany

Ukrainian refugees who have made it to Germany are now safe but have no idea what to do next.
The Kremlin says Putin is ready to send a delegation for talks with Ukrainian officials after Ukraine's president indicates willingness to drop NATO bid.
Plus: Sorting out facts and disinformation on the invasion, how to talk to kids about war, and live updates including latest video reports.
Live updates: Russians line up at banks as currency plunges; Russian central bank hikes key rate to 20 percent; UN says 500,000 Ukrainians have left country. Get the latest.
Switzerland to freeze Russian assets; international sports bodies move to isolate Russia; first round of Ukraine-Russia talks end. Here's the latest.
“They want to break our nationhood," Zelenskyy says as a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles is spotted on road to Kyiv. Live updates here.
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
The warnings of an imminent crisis between Russia and Ukraine started last year, ebbing and flowing with clashing information from all sides. Here's how we got here.
The US, EU, UK and other nations have agreed to block selected Russian banks from SWIFT. Meanwhile, over 150,000 Ukrainians have fled the country. Here's the latest.
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege: “The fight is here.” Hundreds of casualties were reported.
The latest developments from Ukraine as a Russian military convoy stalls on its way to Kyiv and attacks intensify in Kharkiv. Both sides are ready for more talks.
