 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: From money to the anthem, Brits reflect on royal changes

  • 0

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, will see a host of changes to some of the everyday items of British life, from banknotes to passports and stamps, as her image and insignia are replaced with those of King Charles III. For many Brits who have grown up during her 70-year reign, it will take some getting used to.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Navy admits it has several UFO videos, won't release them due to 'national security'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News