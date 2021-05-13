Watch Now: Gaza journalist startled as airstrike topples high-rise building

An Israeli airstrike that toppled a high-rise building in central Gaza City startled a Gaza-based journalist as she was reporting for Al Jazeera.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Israeli airstrike that toppled a high-rise building in central Gaza City startled a Gaza-based journalist as she was reporting for Al Jazeera.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
Explosions heard in Jerusalem as Hamas claims responsibility for a rocket attack amid clashes that injured hundreds of Palestinians.
China says the part of its rocket expected to fall to Earth this weekend will mostly burn up on re-entry, posing little threat to people and property.
At Dracula's castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.
A blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers named Juliet is believed to be the only wild bird of its kind left in the Brazilian city where the birds once flew far and wide.
A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies by cesarean section in Morocco after only expecting seven, Mali's Minister of Health said Wednesday.
Take a look at some of the most unusual vaccination centers from around the world, from castles to boats.
Members of the royal family have wished Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday as he turns 2 years old.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.
LONDON (AP) — British singer Dua Lipa called for a “fair” pay raise for U.K. health workers as she was named a double winner at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.