Watch Now: Giant 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in Britain

The fossilized remains of an ichthyosaur have been found in England's Midlands, the largest and most complete of its kind possibly discovered in the UK.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The fossilized remains of an ichthyosaur have been found in England's Midlands, the largest and most complete of its kind possibly discovered in the UK.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Here's why.
The Duchess of Cambridge has emerged as Britain’s most reliable royal family member: She has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music.
Heavy rain led to a huge landslide that nearly crushed several cars in northern India.
Pope Francis criticized couples who choose to have pets instead of children, arguing their decision to forgo parenthood leads to a loss of "humanity."
One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverizing a car.
At least four ocean cruise ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark in the Americas this week because of Covid-19 cases aboard.
What would make a driver mad enough to dynamite his own Tesla? For Tuomas Katainen of Finland, it was a $22,600 repair bill.
Click here for updates on this story
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.