 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Heart-warming moment seal gets up close and personal to cuddle with surfer

  • Updated
  • 0

This heart-warming footage shows the moment a seal gets up close and personal for a cuddle with a surfer. Kieran Bland, 24, was enjoying an early morning surf off the coast of Godrevy in Cornwall, England, when he bumped into an adorable little seal. The pair had five minutes of close interaction before Kieran decided to start filming.

This heart-warming footage shows the moment a seal gets up close and personal for a cuddle with a surfer. Kieran Bland, 24, was enjoying an early morning surf off the coast of Godrevy in Cornwall, England, when he bumped into an adorable little seal. The pair had five minutes of close interaction before Kieran decided to start filming.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

Watch Now: Related Video

Total solar eclipse is about to plunge Antarctica into a 2 minute nightfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News