 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Hidden letters delivered 50 years after being found in a wall

  • Updated
  • 0

In the midst of a renovation, 50-year-old letters were found in a crumbling ventilation shaft. The letters were finally restored to their rightful owners. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

In the midst of a renovation, 50-year-old letters were found in a crumbling ventilation shaft. The letters were finally restored to their rightful owners. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 60 puppies rescued from the freezing streets of eastern Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News