Watch Now: High winds toss Ferris wheel buckets with people inside in Russia

Hold on to your lunch! This wild video from Russia shows wild winds knocking around Ferris wheel buckets with people inside.
Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday.
Archeologists have found a veritable mammoth graveyard in the U.K., which they say is around 200,000-years-old.
A team of researchers in Italy are using an intelligent robotic system to process, match and physically reconstruct frescoes and other shattered artifacts from Pompeii.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.
Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, born in England, has devoted her life to attaining enlightenment in a female form — at one stage spending years isolated in a cave in the Himalayas to follow the rigorous path of the most devoted yogis. She later founded a nunnery in India focused on giving women in Tibetan Buddhism some of the same opportunities reserved for monks.
A British surfer taking on a massive wave off the shores of Portugal was knocked off his board and hurtled into rocks at the foot of a lighthouse. That's when a fellow surfer intervened and helped him escape.
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March.
